Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 301 Military Personnel Over 2016 Coup Attempt - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 301 suspected members of the military linked to the network of supporters of the US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, which Ankara labels the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, over their role in a coup attempt in 2016, the Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The security forces conducted 42 operations across Turkey. In Istanbul alone, arrest warrants have been issued for 294 suspects.

According to the media outlet, citing the prosecutor's office, 292 of them were reportedly involved in the "private services structure" in the Turkish Armed Forces.

Some suspects have been arrested, while the search for others is underway.

Seven more arrest warrants were issued for suspects during a separate operation in the western Balikesir province, the news agency added.

Ankara has long been accusing Gulen and his supporters of attempting to orchestrate the 2016 coup in Turkey that left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured. Following the short-lived rebellion, thousands were arrested � among them were state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers � and tens of thousands more have been dismissed or suspended over their alleged links to FETO.