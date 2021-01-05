UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants For 40 FETO Suspects

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 02:58 PM

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 40 FETO suspects

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 40 people, over their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, according to judicial sources

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 40 people, over their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, according to judicial sources.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara issued arrest warrants for 29 people, including military staff and a civilian, over their suspected links to the FETO.

In a statement, the Chief Prosecutor's Office said the police carried out anti-terror operations in 10 Turkish provinces and arrested 22 suspects.

Separately, in Turkey's western province of Balikesir, prosecutors issued warrants for 11 FETO suspects in three Turkish provinces, including Istanbul, Izmir, and Balikesir.

Among the suspects are dismissed cadets, doctors, and private sector staff.

The suspects are accused of using ByLock, the terror group's encrypted smartphone messaging app, and being a member of FETO.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Turkey Balikesir Izmir Ankara Istanbul July 2016

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Saudi Arabia to att ..

15 minutes ago

England's lockdown could last into March says mini ..

2 minutes ago

US pharmacist who destroyed vaccines was 'conspira ..

2 minutes ago

Trump insists US presidential election was rigged

2 minutes ago

South Korea's COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000

2 minutes ago

Shelter home around Turkey Hospital demanded

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.