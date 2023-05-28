UrduPoint.com

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants For 5 People Suspected Of Election Disinformation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 5 People Suspected of Election Disinformation - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office has issued arrest warrants for five people suspected of disseminating false information on social media about the second round of the country's presidential election, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

An investigation was launched into social media accounts that publicly shared false information about the presidential election runoff with the aim of disrupting public order and creating false perceptions, the Milliyet newspaper reported, adding that some "provocative" posts were also created.

The second round of the presidential election in Turkey is taking place on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time (05:00 - 14:00 GMT). In the first round, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52% of the vote, while his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 44.88%. To win in the runoff, a candidate must receive a simple majority of the votes.

