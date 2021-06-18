UrduPoint.com
Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants For IS Supporters In 12 Provinces - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:58 PM

The Ankara prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for 61 people, including 51 Syrians, suspected of providing financial support to the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Turkish media reported on Friday

TV channel NTV said that law enforcement forces are carrying out the operation in 12 provinces.

The IS, declared to be defeated in Iraq in 2017, still conducts terrorist operations in different parts of the Arab world and beyond.

More Stories From World

