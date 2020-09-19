UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Turkey Issues New Advisory for Seismic Surveys Off Cyprus Coast Until October 18 - Navy

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Turkey has issued a new Navtex advisory for the seismic exploration of hydrocarbon deposits off the coast of Cyprus until October 18, the Turkish Navy's Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography said on Friday amid rising tensions with the Cypriot authorities.

The advisory concerns the Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa research vessel. An earlier Navtex advisory for the Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz is also in force off the Cypriot coast until October 12.

The Greek and Cypriot governments have voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Athens and Nicosia claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones.

Turkish ships have also been conducting surveys near the Greek island of Kastellorizo, although the Oruc Reis vessel returned to port earlier in the week.

Athens and Nicosia have both made complaints to the European Union and the United Nations over Ankara's actions. Turkey's naval forces held fire practice exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean on Friday despite the ongoing tensions, the country's Ministry of Defense said.

