UrduPoint.com

Turkey Joining Sanctions Against Russia Unrealistic - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 02:36 PM

Turkey Joining Sanctions Against Russia Unrealistic - Foreign Minister

The prospect of Turkey joining sanctions against Russia is unrealistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The prospect of Turkey joining sanctions against Russia is unrealistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"We keep an eye on the UN sanctions, we comply with them.

But in terms of joining the sanctions imposed by individual states, I think, they themselves understand that in light of Turkey's position as a mediator it is not realistic," Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkey's NTV channel.

The Turkish minister said that the country's Western partners often ask about the reasons for this position.

"We are often asked if we are going to close the sky. You know, Turkey holds the position of an intermediary, aimed at stabilizing the situation," the top diplomat said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Turkey Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and University of Dubai graduate 6th ..

Dubai Customs and University of Dubai graduate 6th batch of Customs Leadership P ..

31 minutes ago
 China records 3, 020 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

China records 3, 020 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Bike lifter gang busted in multan

Bike lifter gang busted in multan

2 minutes ago
 Air quality of Capital consistently healthy as air ..

Air quality of Capital consistently healthy as air pollutants plummet

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 102292 cusecs water

IRSA releases 102292 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 LPG industries association requests Asia largest L ..

LPG industries association requests Asia largest LPG processing plant Jamshoro r ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.