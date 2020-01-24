UrduPoint.com
Turkey Joins 4th Industrial Revolution Network Of WEF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:18 PM

Turkey announced Friday a national technology center joined the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network of the World Economic Forum (WEF)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey announced Friday a national technology center joined the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

MEXT Technology Center, established by the Turkish Employers' Association of Metal Industries (MESS), joined the C4IR Network, a press release cited Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank as saying.

With MEXT, Turkey will able to carry onto the international platform and shape global policies, Varank said.

The C4IR Network aims to accelerate scientific and technological researches. The network is in cooperation with public and private institutions, academics and NGOs.

The MESS was the first employer union accepted by the WEF for the C4IR Network, according to the press release.

With cooperation agreement, signed during the 50th annual meeting of WEF in Davos, Switzerland, Turkish technology center was registered among a couple of centers connected with the WEF.

MEXT will prepare road maps for Turkey in several areas such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, drones, blockchain, and robots.

Ozgur Burak Akkol, chairman of MESS, said the cooperation will benefit both Turkey and the MESS members.

MEXT, established on 10,000-square-meter (over 107,000-square-feet) area, will go into action in the third quarter of this year.

