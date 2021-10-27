UrduPoint.com

Turkey Joins EU Educational, Research Programs Through 2027

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:52 PM

Turkey Joins EU Educational, Research Programs Through 2027

The Commission and Turkey signed three agreements granting association status to EU programs for the period 2021-2027, the European Union said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Commission and Turkey signed three agreements granting association status to EU programs for the period 2021-2027, the European Union said on Wednesday.

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, and Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's Director for EU Affairs and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed Horizon Europe, the EU research and innovation programme, Erasmus+, EU programme for education, training, youth and sport and the European Solidarity Corps.

"I welcome Turkey to Horizon Europe, ERASMUS+ and the Solidarity Corps. The Turkish participation in the new generation of our EU programmes will further reinforce their capacities and support integration into the European Research Area and European Education Area," Commissioner Gabriel said in a statement on the EU website.

The agreements allow Turkish researchers, students, pupils, teachers, and young people get an opportunity to participate in various projects under the same conditions as participants from EU Member States.

In addition, the European Solidarity Corps is expanding the participation of youth and organizations in events as a means of promoting cohesion, solidarity, democracy by solving social and humanitarian problems.

Related Topics

Education Europe Turkey Democracy European Union Young Same From

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal fo ..

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal for female cancer patients&#039; ..

12 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to e ..

EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to explore training, sponsorship o ..

12 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dub ..

27 minutes ago
 UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts

UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts

1 minute ago
 Hurriyat leaders' vow to continue struggle till li ..

Hurriyat leaders' vow to continue struggle till liberation of Kashmir

1 minute ago
 Snow Leopard Foundation marks Intr'l Snow leopard ..

Snow Leopard Foundation marks Intr'l Snow leopard Day 2021

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.