Turkey Joins EU Educational, Research Programs Through 2027

The Commission and Turkey signed three agreements granting association status to EU programs for the period 2021-2027, the European Union said on Wednesday

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, and Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's Director for EU Affairs and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed Horizon Europe, the EU research and innovation programme, Erasmus+, EU programme for education, training, youth and sport and the European Solidarity Corps.

"I welcome Turkey to Horizon Europe, ERASMUS+ and the Solidarity Corps. The Turkish participation in the new generation of our EU programmes will further reinforce their capacities and support integration into the European Research Area and European Education Area," Commissioner Gabriel said in a statement on the EU website.

The agreements allow Turkish researchers, students, pupils, teachers, and young people get an opportunity to participate in various projects under the same conditions as participants from EU Member States.

In addition, the European Solidarity Corps is expanding the participation of youth and organizations in events as a means of promoting cohesion, solidarity, democracy by solving social and humanitarian problems.