Turkey Joins Nuclear Energy Club - Erdogan

AKKUYU NPP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkey has became a state with nuclear energy, albeit with a delay of 60 years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday at the nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

"With the delivery of nuclear fuel to our power plant by air and sea, Akkuyu acquired the status of a nuclear facility. The European Commission has recognized nuclear energy as 'green energy' and eliminated the hesitation. With Akkuyu, we have made our country a part of this development. Our country, albeit with a delay of 60 years, is joining the club of the nuclear powers of the world," Erdogan said at the ceremony.