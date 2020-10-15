UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Kazakhstan Ink Deal On Space Sector Cooperation

The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday with Kazakhstan's national space agency Kazcosmos on bilateral cooperation in the space sector.

TUA's president, Serdar Yildirim, and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin held a meeting in which they discussed development of the two countries' space industries and cooperation in this area.

"This deal will enable practical cooperation between the two countries' aerospace institutions and companies," Yildirim said during the signing ceremony.

Yildirim and the TUA delegation also visited the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kyzylorda province and observed the launch of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft.

