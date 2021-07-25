UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Kills At Least 7 Militants Behind Attack On Armored Vehicle In Syria - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Turkey Kills at Least 7 Militants Behind Attack on Armored Vehicle in Syria - Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Turkey has neutralized at least seven militants who are believed to be behind the recent attack on a Turkish armored vehicle in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

On Saturday, the ministry announced that two Turkish soldiers were killed and another two injured in the area of the Euphrates Shield operation.

"At least 7 terrorists who had been proved to have murdered our soldiers, were shot dead as a result of a raid in the area of the Operation Euphrates Shield. The operation in this area is going on," the statement read.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August, 2016 to eradicate the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and push Kurdish militia away from its borders. In cooperation with Syrian opposition, Turkey took hold of the cities of Jarabulus, Azaz, and Al-Bab.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Vehicle August Sunday 2016 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Guinean President receives General Inspector of UA ..

38 seconds ago

UAE delegation visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen a ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Police handle 42K calls during Eid Al Adha h ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai saw 6,388 sales transactions worth AED14.79 ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 rela ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.