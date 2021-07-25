Turkey Kills at Least 7 Militants Behind Attack on Armored Vehicle in Syria - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Turkey has neutralized at least seven militants who are believed to be behind the recent attack on a Turkish armored vehicle in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

On Saturday, the ministry announced that two Turkish soldiers were killed and another two injured in the area of the Euphrates Shield operation.

"At least 7 terrorists who had been proved to have murdered our soldiers, were shot dead as a result of a raid in the area of the Operation Euphrates Shield. The operation in this area is going on," the statement read.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August, 2016 to eradicate the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and push Kurdish militia away from its borders. In cooperation with Syrian opposition, Turkey took hold of the cities of Jarabulus, Azaz, and Al-Bab.