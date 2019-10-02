UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Kuwait Agree To Enhance Industrial Ties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:51 PM

Turkey and Kuwait agreed on Wednesday to enhance bilateral ties in industry and technology sectors

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Turkey and Kuwait agreed on Wednesday to enhance bilateral ties in industry and technology sectors.

The agreement came in a meeting between Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and his Kuwaiti counterpart Khaled Nasser al-Roudan in Turkey's capital Ankara.

"We aim to enhance our cooperation in fields of economy, industry and technology as well as mutual investments on the 55th anniversary of our relations," Varank said.

He underscored Turkey's significance in the region with its humanitarian foreign policy that contributes to stability in the region as well as its efforts supporting the Palestinian cause, efforts to resolve the crisis in Yemen and efforts to mend the rift in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Varank stressed that Turkey adopted a new policy of production and encourage investments and can share its experience in the industry field with Kuwait.

For his part, al-Roudan hailed the "distinguished relations between Turkey and Kuwait on all levels," citing that Turkey is the second country in the world that has largest investments in Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti private sector, the official said, is "the largest in the middle East that invests in Turkey," which reflects "trust" on the level of officials and private sector.

Al-Roudan pointed out that Turkish companies operating in Kuwait are performing "impressive" jobs in vital projects, citing Turkish companies' work in the construction of Terminal 2 at the international Kuwait Airport.

uwait can benefit from Turkey's major experience i industry sector which is proven by the strength of Turkish products, he added.

