UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Lauds US-Taliban Deal To Reduce Violence In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:10 PM

Turkey Lauds US-Taliban Deal to Reduce Violence in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry applauded on Saturday the agreement reached by the United States and the Taliban to stop attacks for a week to pave the way for a peace deal and intra-Afghan talks.

The "reduction in violence" took effect at midnight.

If it holds, the warring parties will finalize the peace accord on February 29 that foresees US troop pullout in return for a promise that Afghanistan will not harbor international terrorists.

"We are pleased that the United States and Taliban have agreed on a seven-day nationwide reduction in violence in Afghanistan as of the 22nd of February," the Turkish ministry said in a statement.

Turkey expects that a lasting peace will be negotiated during inclusive talks between all elements of the Afghan society with support of all international actors and primarily regional countries. Ankara will stand by the brotherly people of Afghanistan, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Ankara United States February All Agreement

Recent Stories

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

4 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

28 minutes ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

34 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul B ..

38 minutes ago

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe one-off Test scoreboard

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.