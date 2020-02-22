Turkey Lauds US-Taliban Deal to Reduce Violence in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry applauded on Saturday the agreement reached by the United States and the Taliban to stop attacks for a week to pave the way for a peace deal and intra-Afghan talks.

The "reduction in violence" took effect at midnight.

If it holds, the warring parties will finalize the peace accord on February 29 that foresees US troop pullout in return for a promise that Afghanistan will not harbor international terrorists.

"We are pleased that the United States and Taliban have agreed on a seven-day nationwide reduction in violence in Afghanistan as of the 22nd of February," the Turkish ministry said in a statement.

Turkey expects that a lasting peace will be negotiated during inclusive talks between all elements of the Afghan society with support of all international actors and primarily regional countries. Ankara will stand by the brotherly people of Afghanistan, the ministry added.