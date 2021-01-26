Turkey Launches 2 New Phases of Anti-terrorism Operations - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Turkey has started two new phases of anti-terrorism operations in the country, the media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's interior ministry.

According to the Anadolu news agency, operation Eren-4 was launched in the eastern Bingol and Mus provinces, and operation Eren-5 - in the southeastern Mardin province.

The provinces are located in the eastern and southeastern parts of the country. Predominantly with the Kurdish population, the region has been often the target of Ankara's anti-terrorist operations.

The Turkish government has been fighting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks supposedly committed by PKK militants.