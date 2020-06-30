Turkey launches divisive reforms of lawyer groups

Turkey's ruling party on Tuesday presented a bill to parliament on changing the system of bar associations that opponents say will dent lawyers' independence and influence

If passed by parliament, where the Justice and Development Party (AKP) holds a majority, the proposal would allow legal professionals to set up their own associations and would enforce a minimum membership of 2,000 for any association.

While the AKP has said the changes will bring competition to the legal field, Turkey's lawyers fear the bill could drastically weaken the power of oversight enjoyed by the associations -- some of which are known to be critical of the government.

In a statement on Monday, the Brussels-based Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe called on Turkey to refrain from taking any measure that would affect the independence, integrity and freedom of expression of the legal profession.

Last week, police blocked a protest march by several bar associations speaking up against the proposals in the outskirts of Ankara.

The lawyers then staged a sit-in protest until officials allowed them to enter the city the following day.

The AKP is seeking to legalise the new system before the bar associations' elections scheduled for October.