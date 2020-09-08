UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Launches New Anti-terror Operation In East

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:58 PM

Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east

Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in its eastern Van province, Interior Ministry announced Tuesday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in its eastern Van province, Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Operation Yildirim-10 has begun to completely eliminate the separatist terror group [PKK], and neutralize those taking shelter in the region.

As many as 1,040 security personnel, including forces from Gendarmerie Special Operations, police and security guards, are taking part in the operation, it added. On Sept. 3, Operation Yildirim-9 was launched to neutralize PKK terrorists in the region.

At least 46 terrorists have been neutralized and 26 collaborators captured, 90 caves, shelters, and storage's destroyed, and a large number of arms, ammunition and other supplies have been seized in Yildirim operations to date, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU � has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Turkey Van Women From

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie faces problem of access to inte ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces badminton tournamen ..

36 minutes ago

OIC, UNHCR Agree on a Joint Action Plan

36 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Malta to Stop Migrant Pushback to W ..

2 minutes ago

A+ category domestic player can earn over PKR3mill ..

46 minutes ago

Nauman Ijaz under fire on social media after state ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.