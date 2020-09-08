Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east

Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in its eastern Van province, Interior Ministry announced Tuesday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in its eastern Van province, Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Operation Yildirim-10 has begun to completely eliminate the separatist terror group [PKK], and neutralize those taking shelter in the region.

As many as 1,040 security personnel, including forces from Gendarmerie Special Operations, police and security guards, are taking part in the operation, it added. On Sept. 3, Operation Yildirim-9 was launched to neutralize PKK terrorists in the region.

At least 46 terrorists have been neutralized and 26 collaborators captured, 90 caves, shelters, and storage's destroyed, and a large number of arms, ammunition and other supplies have been seized in Yildirim operations to date, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU � has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.