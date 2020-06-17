UrduPoint.com
Turkey Launches New Military Operation Against PKK In Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:20 AM

Turkey Launches New Military Operation Against PKK in Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Turkey has launched new military operation Claw-Tiger in the northern Iraqi region of Haftanin against forces of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and "other terrorist elements", the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"#Operation Claw-Tiger is being carried out as part of our legitimate defense rights arising from international law oriented against the PKK and other terrorist elements that have recently attempted increased harassment and attacks on our police station and base areas," the ministry said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

According to the ministry, Turkish forces have already entered Haftanin, and are supported by the Air Force, ATAK helicopters, UAVs and unmanned combat aerial vehicles.

On Monday, Turkish air forces destroyed 81 targets of PKK in northern Iraq as part of another operation, Claw-Eagle. Iraqi Armed Forces and Foreign Ministry condemned Turkey's operation for violations of Iraqi airspace.

Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization for staging attacks on the military and civilians.

