Turkey Launches New Offensive Against Kurdish Rebels In Iraq

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Turkey launches new offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Turkey on Monday said it has launched a new air and ground offensive against outlawed Kurdish militants in northern Iraq involving special forces and combat drones

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Turkey on Monday said it has launched a new air and ground offensive against outlawed Kurdish militants in northern Iraq involving special forces and combat drones.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said commando units, unmanned aerial vehicles and attack helicopters were pounding Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) hideouts in three restive regions near the Turkish border.

Designated as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, the PKK has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Turkey routinely carries out attacks in Iraq, where the PKK has bases and training camps in the Sinjar region and on the mountainous border with Turkey.

"Our heroic pilots successfully struck shelters, caves, tunnels and ammunition depots belonging to the terrorist organisation," Akar said.

"A large number of terrorists were neutralised," he said, adding that the scale of the operation will "further increase in the coming hours and days".

