MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Turkish armed forces have launched Operation Claw-Eagle in northern Iraq against forces of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Kurdish People's Protection Units, referred jointly as PKK/YPG and designated as terrorists by Ankara, Turkish media reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of Defense.

"The Claw-Eagle Operation has started. Our planes are bringing the caves down on the terrorists' heads," the TRT broadcaster said on Twitter, citing a statement by the ministry on the operation's launch in Iraq and attaching a picture of three Turkish military jets.

The PKK/YPG seek to establish a Kurdish autonomous state, including in parts of Turkey, an aspiration that expectedly has met a strong confrontation in Ankara and prompted anti-PKK raids by the Turkish security forces. The Turkish military also attack Kurdish forces in northern Iraq and it was the fight against the Kurdish terrorists that Ankara said was the reason of its military operation in northern Syria.