UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Launches New Offensive Against Kurdish Militia In Iraq's North - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:40 AM

Turkey Launches New Offensive Against Kurdish Militia in Iraq's North - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Turkish armed forces have launched Operation Claw-Eagle in northern Iraq against forces of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Kurdish People's Protection Units, referred jointly as PKK/YPG and designated as terrorists by Ankara, Turkish media reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of Defense.

"The Claw-Eagle Operation has started. Our planes are bringing the caves down on the terrorists' heads," the TRT broadcaster said on Twitter, citing a statement by the ministry on the operation's launch in Iraq and attaching a picture of three Turkish military jets.

The PKK/YPG seek to establish a Kurdish autonomous state, including in parts of Turkey, an aspiration that expectedly has met a strong confrontation in Ankara and prompted anti-PKK raids by the Turkish security forces. The Turkish military also attack Kurdish forces in northern Iraq and it was the fight against the Kurdish terrorists that Ankara said was the reason of its military operation in northern Syria.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Turkey Twitter Iraq Ankara Media

Recent Stories

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

58 minutes ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

5 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

5 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

6 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.