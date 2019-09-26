UrduPoint.com
Turkey Launches Offensive Against Kurdish PKK In Country's Northeast - Reports

Thu 26th September 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Turkey has targeted members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) with a new operation, dubbed Kiran-4, in the country's northeastern provinces of Kars, Agri and Igdir, national media reported on Thursday.

The operation comes fourth in a series of offensives against the PKK. The three previous missions targeted Kurdish militants in the provinces of Van, Hakkari, Sirnak, Siirt, Mardin and Batman throughout August, and resulted in 48 terrorists killed. Dozens of hideouts were destroyed and bulks of ammunition were seized, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Operation Kiran-4, which was launched on September 24, is comprised of 75 teams including 1,125 military personnel, the media outlet said, citing the interior ministry.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Turkish security forces carry out regular raids against the PKK across the country and conduct airstrikes that target the group in northern Iraq.

