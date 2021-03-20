UrduPoint.com
Turkey Leaves European Treaty On Safeguarding Women Against Domestic Violence - Reports

Urkey pulled out from the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention, which aims to reduce and prevent domestic abuse against women, Anadolu news agency reported Saturday citing Turkey's Legal Gazette

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Turkey pulled out from the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention, which aims to reduce and prevent domestic abuse against women, Anadolu news agency reported Saturday citing Turkey's Legal Gazette.

Women's rights are guaranteed by Turkey's domestic legislation, Family, Labour and Social Services Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said on Twitter, adding that violence against women was "above all, crime against humanity."

The Turkish legal system is "dynamic and strong enough" to implement its own new laws that will aim to protect women in cases of domestic abuse, the family minister said.

"We will always say strong women, strong Turkey," Fahrettin Altun, the head of communications for the Turkish presidential office, said on Twitter, as quoted by the news agency.

Turkey continues to implement new decrees that will encourage women to participate more in social, economic, political and cultural life, Altun said.

Turkey was the first country to ratify the Council of Europe's convention, which was adopted in Istanbul in 2011. The treaty has until recently had 45 signatories plus the European Union.

