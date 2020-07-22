UrduPoint.com
Turkey Left Libya's Parliament With No Choice But To Endorse Egypt's Intervention - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Tobruk-based Libyan House of the Representatives has been left with no option but ask for Egypt's intervention in the ongoing conflict due to Turkey's backing of the rival Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Aref Ali Nayed, the Libyan parliament's special envoy to the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the African Union, told Sputnik.

Last week, the Tobruk-based parliament gave permission to the Egyptian forces to intervene in Libya should Cairo see grounds for a preemptive strike against an imminent security threat to the national security of both states. The Egyptian parliament greenlighted possible dispatch of the country's forces on Monday.

"The prospects of a major conflict between Egypt and Turkey on Libyan territory are no small matter and are now quite real. The Libyan Parliament and our most respected tribal elders and social fabric leaders went to Egypt and asked for direct Egyptian intervention not because they want war, but because they want peace," Nayed said.

The official noted that the speech, delivered by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in Tripoli earlier this month, was perceived by Libya's eastern-based authorities as proof that they were dealing with "a neo-Ottoman full occupation."

"That is why Libya's Parliament and its Social Fabric are all united in seeking direct Egyptian intervention against Turkish occupation. This is of course very dangerous, but Turkish arrogant aggression left us no other choice," Nayed said.

Libya is currently split between two rival administrations, the UN-recognized GNA, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army.

