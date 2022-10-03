UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Libya Sign Memorandums Of Understanding On Hydrocarbons - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Turkey and Libya signed two memorandums of understanding on hydrocarbons on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Turkey and Libya signed two memorandums of understanding on hydrocarbons on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced.

"Met w/PM @Dabaibahamid (Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh). Discussed steps for political solution&our relations. Signed 2 MoUs (memorandums of understanding) on Hydrocarbons & Protocol," Cavusoglu tweeted.

Cavusoglu is leading a high-level ministerial delegation, which arrived in Tripoli earlier in the day, Libyan media reported.

The oil-rich African country suffered years of war and poverty after a NATO-led invasion caused its government to collapse in 2011. It belongs to the OPEC group of the world's major oil exporters and holds 48 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves and 1.5 trillion cubic meters of proven gas reserves.

