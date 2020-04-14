UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Lifts Social Security Requirements For Getting Free COVID-19 Treatment - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Turkey Lifts Social Security Requirements for Getting Free COVID-19 Treatment - Reports

The Turkish authorities have adopted a new regulation enabling all citizens, including those who are not registered with the social security system, to be treated for the coronavirus disease for free, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Turkish authorities have adopted a new regulation enabling all citizens, including those who are not registered with the social security system, to be treated for the coronavirus disease for free, media reported on Tuesday.

The Daily Sabah newspaper reported that the regulation was published in Turkey's Official Gazette and has already entered into force.

The Turkish Health Ministry has so far confirmed 61,049 COVID-19 cases, including 1,296 fatalities. According to the authorities, 3,957 Turkish patients with COVID-19 have recovered.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world stands at almost 2.02 million, and the global death toll has exceeded 119,000 people.

Related Topics

World Turkey Media All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Human sanitizing tunnel installed at Nishtar Hopsi ..

2 minutes ago

Upper limit of loan under Kamyab Jawan Program enh ..

24 minutes ago

President Dr.Arif Alvi to convene a meeting on Apr ..

2 minutes ago

Deranged man commits suicide in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Transformer catches fire in Muzaffargarh

58 seconds ago

COVID-19: Govt. approves SOPs for private int'l fl ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.