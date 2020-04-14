Turkey Lifts Social Security Requirements for Getting Free COVID-19 Treatment - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Turkish authorities have adopted a new regulation enabling all citizens, including those who are not registered with the social security system, to be treated for the coronavirus disease for free, media reported on Tuesday.

The Daily Sabah newspaper reported that the regulation was published in Turkey's Official Gazette and has already entered into force.

The Turkish Health Ministry has so far confirmed 61,049 COVID-19 cases, including 1,296 fatalities. According to the authorities, 3,957 Turkish patients with COVID-19 have recovered.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world stands at almost 2.02 million, and the global death toll has exceeded 119,000 people.