UrduPoint.com

Turkey Loggs Six Omicron Cases - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Turkey Loggs Six Omicron Cases - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) Six cases of the new Omicron coronavirus strain were registered in Turkey, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday.

"Six Omicron infections have been registered in Turkey. One case was detected in Istanbul, and five in Ankara," Koca told reporters.

None of those who contracted the disease needs hospitalization, according to the minister.

"These are the patients with negligeable symptoms, and they are under outpatient observation without any problems," Koca added.

The Omicron strain was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated the strain as a variant of concern. Amid fears of growing COVID-19 infections, many countries imposed harsher travel restrictions on foreigners arriving from Africa. Despite that, the variant has started to pop up in many countries.

Related Topics

Africa World Turkey Ankara Istanbul South Africa November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on cent ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on centenary of founding Iraqi State

1 hour ago
 Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took po ..

Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took pole in Abu Dhabi as he looks ah ..

2 hours ago
 It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Ha ..

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Hamilton says he couldn’t answ ..

2 hours ago
 F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dh ..

F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dhabi Sprint Race

3 hours ago
 Tourism growth in Dubai gathers pace with 4.88 mil ..

Tourism growth in Dubai gathers pace with 4.88 million visitors between January ..

3 hours ago
 Israel Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's ..

Israel Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Ga ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.