Turkey Looking For Alternatives To Russian Mir Cards, Considering Available Options - Head

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Turkey Looking for Alternatives to Russian Mir Cards, Considering Available Options - Head

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Turkey is looking for alternatives to Russian payment system Mir and considering all available options, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the A Haber broadcaster reported that Erdogan had instructed ministers to work out alternatives to the Russian Mir payment system together with Moscow.

"We will focus not only on developments concerning (Mir) cards but also on alternatives. We will continue to work on what we can do, what steps to take, what options we have in hand," Erdogan told reporters.

