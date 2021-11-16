UrduPoint.com

Turkey-made Weapons Protect Borders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:56 PM

Turkey-made state-of-the-art weapons are protecting the country's borders effectively

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Turkey-made state-of-the-art weapons are protecting the country's borders effectively.

On the eastern front with Iran, commando teams and other forces prevent smugglers and terrorists from entering the country with the use of these weapons.

These armaments detect potential threats, conduct recon missions, and gather intelligence.

One such device is used to detect terrorists or smugglers who might use tunnels to infiltrate into the country.Thermal and magnetic sensors are also utilized for the same purpose.

Moreover, Turkish forces carry out their patrols safely and swiftly thanks to Vuran and Kirpi II mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAP).

These vehicles are equipped with remote-controlled weapon systems and thermal cameras produced by Turkish defense giant ASELSAN.

Also, Gozcu tactical drones manufactured by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) conduct area surveillance missions in the border areas of eastern Agri and Igdir provinces.

These drones, which are capable of conducting attack missions, significantly contribute to Turkey's security at the country's border with Iran.

