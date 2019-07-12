Turkey Maintains Close Contact With Russia on S-400 Deliveries - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey maintains close contact with Russia in the context of recently launched deliveries of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, and deliveries are going on smoothly, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

Deliveries started earlier in the day.

"We maintain close coordination with Russia in respect to the beginning of S-400 deliveries, on permits for aircraft arrival, delegations arrival and so on. There are no problems. The process will continue as it has to," Cavusoglu told reporters.