Turkey Makes Attempts Of Ground Invasion Into Syria's Border Town Of Ras Al-Ain - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:36 AM

Turkey Makes Attempts of Ground Invasion Into Syria's Border Town of Ras al-Ain - Reports

Turkish forces are making attempts of ground invasion into Syria's northern town of Ras al-Ain, located at the border between the countries, the Syrian state-run television reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Turkish forces are making attempts of ground invasion into Syria's northern town of Ras al-Ain, located at the border between the countries, the Syrian state-run television reported on Thursday.

Turkey resumed the shelling of Ras al-Ain earlier in the day.

Apart from the attempts of ground invasion, Turkey is also conducting airstrikes on Ras al-Ain, the Ikhbariya broadcaster reported. Moreover, Turkey is shelling several villages to the east of the town.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against the Kurdish-led militia and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

On the same day, Turkey conducted airstrikes on Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad, also located at the border, and announced the beginning of a land offensive.

According to the latest data provided by the Turkish Defense Ministry, the military has carried out attacks on 181 Kurdish targets in Syria's north. The Syrian state-run television claims that Turkey's shelling of Syria's border towns has left eight civilians killed and 20 others injured.

