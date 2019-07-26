Turkey Makes Bigger-than-expected Rate Cut Of 4.25 Percent Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:25 AM
Turkey's central bank surprised markets on Thursday by cutting its main interest rate by 4.25 percentage points, less than a month after its governor was sacked
The bank said the one-week repo rate was being cut to 19.
75 percent from 24 percent, while analysts had expected it would be lowered to 21-22 percent.
Governor Murat Cetinkaya was fired on July 6, having reportedly clashed with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who opposes high interest rates. Cetinkaya was replaced with his deputy, Murat Uysal.