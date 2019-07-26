Turkey makes bigger-than-expected rate cut of 4.25 percent points

(@FahadShabbir)

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ):Turkey's central bank surprised markets on Thursday by cutting its main interest rate by 4.25 percentage points, less than a month after its governor was sacked.

The bank said the one-week repo rate was being cut to 19.

75 percent from 24 percent, while analysts had expected it would be lowered to 21-22 percent.

Governor Murat Cetinkaya was fired on July 6, having reportedly clashed with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who opposes high interest rates. Cetinkaya was replaced with his deputy, Murat Uysal.