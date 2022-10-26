UrduPoint.com

Turkey Makes Efforts To Return Russian Agricultural Products To Markets - Source

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Turkey Makes Efforts to Return Russian Agricultural Products to Markets - Source

Turkey makes efforts to return Russian agricultural products to world markets during talks on the extension of the UN-initiated grain deal, a source in Istanbul told Sputnik on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Turkey makes efforts to return Russian agricultural products to world markets during talks on the extension of the UN-initiated grain deal, a source in Istanbul told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The deal is in force until November 19.

"Now the main task is to remove all obstacles to the entry of Russian agricultural products, in particular fertilizers, to the markets. Indeed, in addition to grain, there is a need for Russian fertilizers. It is also important that countries in need can receive these products freely," the source said.

Related Topics

World Russia Turkey Istanbul November Market All

Recent Stories

Sub-committee to coordinate on Kashmir issue, Basi ..

Sub-committee to coordinate on Kashmir issue, Basit Bukhari

4 minutes ago
 Holy See Ready to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict - Va ..

Holy See Ready to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict - Vatican Source

4 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions Targeting Pr ..

US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions Targeting Prison Directors, IRGC Officers ..

4 minutes ago
 Oil, Gas to Retain Status of Major Energy Sources ..

Oil, Gas to Retain Status of Major Energy Sources Until 2040 - China's Petroleum ..

7 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury

US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury

7 minutes ago
 US Coordinator to Travel to Lebanon to Finalize Ma ..

US Coordinator to Travel to Lebanon to Finalize Maritime Deal With Israel - Stat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.