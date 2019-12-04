UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Malaysia Set To Strengthen Cooperation

Turkey, Malaysia set to strengthen cooperation

Turkey and Malaysia will sign various deals to strengthen cooperation, notably in defense sector, Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Wednesday

DOHA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkey and Malaysia will sign various deals to strengthen cooperation, notably in defense sector, Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Wednesday.

"These steps will return to both countries as added value, both through trade growth and technology transfer," Varank told Anadolu Agency during his visit to Qatar for preparatory meeting ahead of 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit.

Thrilling projects will come to life during the summit, he added. Ministers from Turkey, Malaysia, Qatar, Indonesia and Pakistan gathered in Doha days before Kuala Lumpur Summit which will be held to revitalize the economic and social aspects of Islamic civilization.

"We plan to establish center of excellence premises between our research centers," Varank said. The center of excellence aims to carry out joint projects and investments, he said.

"Therefore, this summit targets to take Islamic countries even further via setting up effective communication channels in the field of industry, technology and innovation," the minister added.

The Summit will be held on Dec. 18-21 to discuss obstacles against sustainable development and develop result-oriented policy solutions.

Bilateral and multilateral memorandums of understanding will be inked in various fields such as defense, food security, youth, industry and technology during the summit.

