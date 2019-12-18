UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Malaysia Sign 15 Pacts On Science, Defense

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:44 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :TurTurkish and Malaysian officials signed 15 agreements in various fields in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday in the presence of both countries' leaders.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at his official residence to witness the signing of 15 goodwill agreements on science, technology, and defense.

The agreement on science and technology was signed between Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and Yeo Bee Yin, Malaysia's energy, science, technology, environment, and climate change minister.

The defense pacts were signed by Hulusi Akar, Turkey's defense minister, and Mohamad Sabu, his Malaysian counterpart.

