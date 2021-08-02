UrduPoint.com

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Turkey Manages to Contain Over 100 Wildfires Across Country - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The largest wildfires raging in Turkey have been brought under control, Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish communications director, said on Monday.

"Of the 129 fires in 35 provinces, 122 have been contained," Fahrettin Altun said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The country continues its efforts to contain the other seven, having mobilized all available resources to fight against wildfires, the official specified.

Massive fires erupted on Wednesday in at least 35 Turkish provinces, including those on the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts, and resulted in the death of eight people.

