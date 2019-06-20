UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Marks World Refugee Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:25 PM

Turkey marks World Refugee Day

Turkey on Thursday marked World Refugee Day by calling on the international community to show solidarity with forcibly displaced people worldwide

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkey on Thursday marked World Refugee Day by calling on the international community to show solidarity with forcibly displaced people worldwide.

In a statement, the country's Foreign Ministry said the international community should "show more solidarity with these people and host countries in line with equitable burden and responsibility sharing".

"We wish that World Refugee Day will be an occasion for the improvement of living conditions of refugees and asylum-seekers," it added.

The statement noted that the number of persons displaced due to various reasons such as conflicts, natural disasters and human rights violations increases everyday across the world.

"We believe that it is the common responsibility of the international community to provide necessary conditions for these people to live in dignity, to create conditions that would ensure safe return to their countries and to solve the problems forcing them to seek asylum," the ministry said.

Noting that Turkey is currently hosting 4 million refugees, the statement said: "Today, services we provide them in several fields, in particular health, education and access to labor market, are a guide for the international community." Criticizing the international community for not doing enough on its part, the Foreign Ministry said: "We regrettably witness the rise of xenophobia, racism and discrimination against these people, who are economically and culturally enriching host countries and communities." Playing an active role at the international platforms for the improvement of the refugees' rights, Turkey will continue to support the Global Compact on Refugees adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2018, it added.

Turkey will co-chair the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on Dec. 17-18, 2019. "We invite all countries and stakeholders to participate in the Forum at the highest level and to declare significant pledges for refugees at this Forum," the statement said.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Education Turkey Guide Geneva 2018 2019 Market All Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Remove stagnant rain water to prevent dengue sprea ..

1 minute ago

World's total internet use in 2018 stands at about ..

1 minute ago

Inqilabi concerned about Hurriyat leaders' illegal ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan taking care of refugees beyond its resour ..

1 minute ago

PPP is in contact with government coalition partie ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference ,IHC rejects Nawaz ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.