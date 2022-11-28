UrduPoint.com

Turkey May Appoint Ambassador to Egypt in Coming Months - Foreign Minister

Egypt and Turkey may resume political consultations between deputy foreign ministers soon, with Ankara likely to appoint ambassador to Cairo in the coming months, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday

"Political consultations between deputy ministers (of foreign affairs) could be rescheduled soon. An ambassador might be appointed in the coming months," Cavusoglu told a group of reporters in Ankara, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.

On November 20, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, met for the first time ever during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Turkish-Egyptian relations deteriorated in July 2013 after the overthrow of then-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and the subsequent internal bloody clashes. Erdogan strongly condemned the actions of the Egyptian military against supporters of the ousted leader. In August 2013, Ankara and Cairo withdrew their ambassadors for consultations, after which Egypt declared the Turkish ambassador persona non grata prompting Turkey to respond in a tit-for-tat.

