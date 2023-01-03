UrduPoint.com

Turkey May Become Mediator In Efforts To Overcome Energy Crisis - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Turkey May Become Mediator in Efforts to Overcome Energy Crisis - Minister

Turkey may become a mediator in efforts to resolve the energy crisis, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Turkey may become a mediator in efforts to resolve the energy crisis, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said.

The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which has led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. The annual inflation rate in the eurozone at the end of November amounted to about 10 percent. In this regard, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its forecast for inflation in the euro area in 2022, now expecting it to be at 8.4 percent instead of 8.

1 percent expected in September.

"Along with the food crisis, an energy crisis arose. Turkey became successful on the first topic and, in case of such needs, declared its readiness to become a mediator in resolving the energy crisis as well," Donmez said in an interview with TVnet.

He said Turkey has no problems with the key suppliers of natural gas to the country.

"These are Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia. Excluding force majeure situations, we have good relations with all suppliers," the minister said, adding that the country also buys liquefied gas, including from the United States.

