Turkey may buy Russia's Su-57 fighters on favorable terms, Grand National Assembly Speaker Mustafa Sentop said Tuesday at a meeting of Eurasian parliament speakers in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Turkey may buy Russia's Su-57 fighters on favorable terms, Grand National Assembly Speaker Mustafa Sentop said Tuesday at a meeting of Eurasian parliament speakers in Nur-Sultan.

"Why not? Of course, every country has a need for the defense industry, if necessary, Turkey can use it for the defense industry.

This, remember, happened with the S-400, we bought the S-400 [air defense missile systems]. Turkey can buy some weapons for its defense only on favorable terms, they may be bought from Russia, or from some other third countries," Sentop said in response to a question from Sputnik.