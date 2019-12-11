UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey May Close Incirlik Airbase For US Responding To Sanctions Over S-400 - US Air Force, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:01 PM

Turkey May Close Incirlik Airbase for US Responding to Sanctions Over S-400 - US Air Force, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey may respond to Washington's sanctions over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, including by closing the Incirlik airbase, located in Turkey's south, for the US Air Force, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Turkey may respond to Washington's sanctions over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, including by closing the Incirlik airbase, located in Turkey's south, for the US Air Force, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"We will assess the worst scenario and make a decision. If the United States slaps Turkey with sanctions, then the Incirlik and the Kurecik airbases [closure for the US] may be on the agenda," Cavusoglu said, as aired by the A Haber broadcaster.

Turkey has repeatedly expressed commitment to purchase the S-400, expected to become fully operational by April 2020 in the country, despite all the US objections.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Washington Ankara United States April May 2020 All

Recent Stories

Lawyers attack Punjab Institute of Cardiology

6 minutes ago

“My hunter father will take down the player,” ..

30 minutes ago

Bolivia prosecutor raids ex-leader's home in 'terr ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Opposition Says Turkey's Operation Peace Sp ..

3 minutes ago

Sufi night to be held this weekend in Islamabad

3 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey, Iran Express Concern Over Terroris ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.