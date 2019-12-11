Turkey May Close Incirlik Airbase for US Responding to Sanctions Over S-400 - US Air Force, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkey may respond to Washington's sanctions over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, including by closing the Incirlik airbase, located in Turkey's south, for the US Air Force, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

"We will assess the worst scenario and make a decision. If the United States slaps Turkey with sanctions, then the Incirlik and the Kurecik airbases [closure for the US] may be on the agenda," Cavusoglu said, as aired by the A Haber broadcaster.

Turkey has repeatedly expressed commitment to purchase the S-400, expected to become fully operational by April 2020 in the country, despite all the US objections.