Turkey May Consider Buying Russian Fighter Jets if US F-35 Deal Canceled - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Turkey will consider the possibility of buying advanced fighter jets from Russia if Washington refuses to deliver F-35 stealth fighter jets to Ankara, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing anonymous Turkish officials.

The United States has threatened to remove Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara refused to scrap a deal with Russia to buy its S-400 missile systems, which Washington says may compromise its aircraft.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated on June 29 during a briefing at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, that Ankara will not step back on the S-400 deal with Russia. He also stressed that his country had paid for F-35 fighters and expects them to be delivered.