Turkey May Deploy Russian-Made S-400 Air Defense Systems Near Border With Syria - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Turkey may deploy Russian-made S-400 Triumph air defense systems (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) near the border with Syria, Ahmet Berat Conkar, head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told the Izvestiya newspaper.

"That cannot be ruled out ... We will deploy the missiles where it will be necessary in terms of protecting our borders," Conkar said, answering the question whether Turkey could deploy the S-400 systems near the border with Syria.

He pointed out that Turkey was surrounded by a number of hot spots, including Iraq, Iran, Syria and North Cyprus.

"The most significant threat is coming from the eastern Mediterranean, a region where North Cyprus and Syria are located.

That is why I think we will primarily think about ensuring security of our southern and eastern borders," the official stressed.

Conkar added that no final decision on the areas of S-400 deployment had been made yet.

Moscow and Ankara signed in December 2017 a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems. The first delivery of S-400s to Turkey is expected in July. Turkish cooperation with Russia on S-400 deliveries has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and incompatibility of S-400s and NATO's air defense systems.