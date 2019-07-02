UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey May Deploy Russian-Made S-400 Air Defense Systems Near Border With Syria - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:50 AM

Turkey May Deploy Russian-Made S-400 Air Defense Systems Near Border With Syria - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Turkey may deploy Russian-made S-400 Triumph air defense systems (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) near the border with Syria, Ahmet Berat Conkar, head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told the Izvestiya newspaper.

"That cannot be ruled out ... We will deploy the missiles where it will be necessary in terms of protecting our borders," Conkar said, answering the question whether Turkey could deploy the S-400 systems near the border with Syria.

He pointed out that Turkey was surrounded by a number of hot spots, including Iraq, Iran, Syria and North Cyprus.

"The most significant threat is coming from the eastern Mediterranean, a region where North Cyprus and Syria are located.

That is why I think we will primarily think about ensuring security of our southern and eastern borders," the official stressed.

Conkar added that no final decision on the areas of S-400 deployment had been made yet.

Moscow and Ankara signed in December 2017 a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems. The first delivery of S-400s to Turkey is expected in July. Turkish cooperation with Russia on S-400 deliveries has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and incompatibility of S-400s and NATO's air defense systems.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO Loan Syria Iran Russia Turkey Iraq Berat Ankara United States Cyprus May July December Border 2017 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts ISALEX19

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

7 hours ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

7 hours ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

7 hours ago

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

7 hours ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.