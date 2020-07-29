UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey May Introduce New Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases On Rise - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Turkey May Introduce New Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases on Rise - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) New restrictive measures may be introduced in Turkey in connection with the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in the country's central and eastern regions, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Since early June, the country has removed most of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

"The peak of the pandemic in Istanbul and Izmir has passed, but the wave is still ongoing. In central Turkey and in the eastern provinces, the peak has not yet been reached, the number of coronavirus cases is gradually increasing. If necessary, radical measures can be taken," Koca told reporters.

He added that during Eid al-Adha holiday, which will be celebrated in Turkey from July 31 to August 3, there are no new restrictions on the agenda. The minister urged citizens to use masks everywhere and keep social distance.

Related Topics

Turkey Izmir Istanbul May June July August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

1 hour ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

1 hour ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.