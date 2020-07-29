Turkey May Introduce New Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases on Rise - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) New restrictive measures may be introduced in Turkey in connection with the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in the country's central and eastern regions, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Since early June, the country has removed most of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

"The peak of the pandemic in Istanbul and Izmir has passed, but the wave is still ongoing. In central Turkey and in the eastern provinces, the peak has not yet been reached, the number of coronavirus cases is gradually increasing. If necessary, radical measures can be taken," Koca told reporters.

He added that during Eid al-Adha holiday, which will be celebrated in Turkey from July 31 to August 3, there are no new restrictions on the agenda. The minister urged citizens to use masks everywhere and keep social distance.