Turkey May Join 'Extended Troika' Format on Afghanistan in Future - Moscow

Although Turkey is not a participant in the so-called Extended Troika format, Ankara's interest in facilitating the intra-Afghan peace process bring it to the negotiating table, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Although Turkey is not a participant in the so-called Extended Troika format, Ankara's interest in facilitating the intra-Afghan peace process bring it to the negotiating table, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday.

"Turkey is not part of it [the format] yet, but that does not mean that it will not take part in the future. We have established the criteria together with the Chinese, the Americans, and the Pakistanis. As soon as we are able to successfully start the intra-Afghan negotiations, the next phase of international assistance will begin; it will be economic assistance to Afghanistan in restoring the social and economic sphere," Kabulov said.

At the same time, Ankara's attempt to host an international conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul has yielded no results, the diplomat said.

"Turkey agreed with the Americans failing to inform Kabul to take over the security and operation of the Kabul International Airport," Kabulov added.

Turkey has offered to run and guard the Kabul airport after NATO troops leave but has asked for financial and logistical backing. Turkey and the United States have been discussing the arrangement, but no final decision has been reached. Meanwhile, Afghanistan said the country's armed forces would be in charge of ensuring airport security.

"The Taliban [banned in Russia] said that it opposes the deployment of Turkish troops and sees such a development as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty," Kabulov continued.

The discussions on Afghan reconciliation have been hosted by several international platforms, including in Doha, where peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban movement began in September 2020.