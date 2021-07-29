UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey May Join 'Extended Troika' Format On Afghanistan In Future - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:26 PM

Turkey May Join 'Extended Troika' Format on Afghanistan in Future - Moscow

Although Turkey is not a participant in the so-called Extended Troika format, Ankara's interest in facilitating the intra-Afghan peace process bring it to the negotiating table, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Although Turkey is not a participant in the so-called Extended Troika format, Ankara's interest in facilitating the intra-Afghan peace process bring it to the negotiating table, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday.

"Turkey is not part of it [the format] yet, but that does not mean that it will not take part in the future. We have established the criteria together with the Chinese, the Americans, and the Pakistanis. As soon as we are able to successfully start the intra-Afghan negotiations, the next phase of international assistance will begin; it will be economic assistance to Afghanistan in restoring the social and economic sphere," Kabulov said.

At the same time, Ankara's attempt to host an international conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul has yielded no results, the diplomat said.

"Turkey agreed with the Americans failing to inform Kabul to take over the security and operation of the Kabul International Airport," Kabulov added.

Turkey has offered to run and guard the Kabul airport after NATO troops leave but has asked for financial and logistical backing. Turkey and the United States have been discussing the arrangement, but no final decision has been reached. Meanwhile, Afghanistan said the country's armed forces would be in charge of ensuring airport security.

"The Taliban [banned in Russia] said that it opposes the deployment of Turkish troops and sees such a development as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty," Kabulov continued.

The discussions on Afghan reconciliation have been hosted by several international platforms, including in Doha, where peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban movement began in September 2020.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Russia Turkey China Doha Same Ankara Istanbul United States September 2020 Airport

Recent Stories

Pentagon's Use of Private Security Contractors Req ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Mali spy boss charged over journalist's disappe ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Vienna

59 minutes ago

Paris Calls UK's Decision to Keep Quarantine for F ..

7 minutes ago

PTI clinches highest seats in AJK elections: Shahb ..

7 minutes ago

Erdogan's Spokesman Calls Wildfires in Turkey Nati ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.