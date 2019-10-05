Turkey May Launch Military Operation in Northern Syria Over Weekend - Erdogan

Ankara may decide to launch operation in northern Syria east of the Euphrates River "today or tomorrow," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Ankara may decide to launch operation in northern Syria east of the Euphrates River "today or tomorrow," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"We made preparations, prepared action plans, gave the necessary instructions. Maybe today or tomorrow we will make such a decision, we will conduct this operation both on land and from the air," Erdogan said, speaking to the officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party in the city of Kizilcahamam in Ankara province.

He added that the purpose of the operation is to clear the Syrian border with Turkey from the Kurdish militias, create a security zone and accommodate Syrian refugees there.

"Turkey is already sick and tired of promises, it has been patient for a long time. We understand that the idea of conducting joint [with the United States] ground and air patrols in Syria delays the implementation of the plan to create a security zone.

We want to bring peace to the east of the Euphrates," the Turkish leader said.

On August 7, Turkey and the United States agreed to create a safe zone in northern Syria after months of tensions between the two countries over the presence of Kurdish militants, seen as terrorists by Ankara, there. However, the deal has not been fully implemented yet.

Later in August, Erdogan warned that his country could launch a military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria to the east of the Euphrates River if the United States fails to meet Ankara's conditions for a safe zone.

Damascus categorically opposed the Turkish-US agreement, seeing it as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and a gross violation of international law.