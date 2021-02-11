UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey May Launch Production Of Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:50 AM

Turkey May Launch Production of Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Turkey is ready to register and start the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in case of improved results of its toxicological tests, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

In late January, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which promotes Sputnik V in the international market, signed an agreement with a leading Turkish pharmaceuticals developer to produce the Russian vaccine in Turkey and started the transfer of technologies. Turkey could reportedly produce millions of Sputnik V vaccine doses per year.

"We are holding negotiations with various countries and companies, especially with those who are ready to provide us with the vaccine until April. From the very beginning, we have been focusing on three vaccines: the Russian one, the Chinese one and the vaccine developed by Turkish scientists.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has some problems with toxicology. However, we are continuing the work on it and if these problems are removed, will be ready not only to register and purchase it but also to launch its production in Turkey," Koca said on late Wednesday.

A recent peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet journal stated that Sputnik V, which was developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed 91.6 percent efficacy, based on Phase 3 clinical trial interim data. The vaccine, which is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, was registered by the Russian government on August 11. Over 20 countries have already registered Sputnik V for emergency use.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China January April August Market From Government Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

3 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

2 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

2 hours ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.