Turkey May Soon Abandon Mandatory COVID-19 PCR Tests For Russians - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Turkey May Soon Abandon Mandatory COVID-19 PCR Tests for Russians - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Turkey may soon abandon the requirement for Russian citizens to provide a negative PCR test for the coronavirus upon their entry, taking into consideration Russia's successful fight against the pandemic, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy told Sputnik.

Since December 30, 2020, all individuals over six year of age who enter Turkey must submit a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to their flight.

"Our health ministry is considering several criteria for canceling the PCR tests. The most important criterion is the vaccination rate in the country of origin. They look at the daily number of new cases.

If this number is below a certain level, then PCR tests become unnecessary, because it means that the pandemic is under control. In this regard, many countries have gradually begun to cancel mandatory PCR tests," Ersoy said.

The minister recalled that Turkey had registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"I do not think we will face any problems after resuming air travel with Russia. Russia is successfully coping with the pandemic anyway. The number of cases is decreasing, and the number of vaccinated citizens is increasing every day. I hope we will soon move on to this stage [abandon the negative PCR test requirement for Russians]," Ersoy added.

