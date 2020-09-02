UrduPoint.com
Turkey May Soon Greenlight Trials Of Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Turkey May Soon Greenlight Trials of Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Turkish authorities may soon issue a permit for trials of Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said on Wednesday.

"We have received a request to test a vaccine being developed in Russia.

In the near future, I think, a permit will be issued for this. In addition, two domestic vaccines are currently being tested in the country," Koca told reporters.

He added that such tests were carried out in Turkey on volunteers exclusively.

