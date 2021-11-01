UrduPoint.com

Turkey May Start Military Operation In Northern Syria On Tuesday - Source

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:07 PM

Turkey May Start Military Operation in Northern Syria on Tuesday - Source

Turkey and armed groups loyal to Ankara may start a military operation against the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance in Northern Syria on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Monday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Turkey and armed groups loyal to Ankara may start a military operation against the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance in Northern Syria on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Monday.

"Turkey intends to launch a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tomorrow, Tuesday, and instructed opposition groups to prepare for the operation," the source said, adding that the operation will start from several directions, namely A'zaz and Tell Abyad.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Ankara Alliance May From Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellne ..

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Chall ..

23 minutes ago
 The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

32 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions across p ..

KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions across province

17 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates blood donation camp

Minister inaugurates blood donation camp

19 seconds ago
 Germany Says Waiting for Iran's Next Move as Tehra ..

Germany Says Waiting for Iran's Next Move as Tehran Hints at Nuclear Talks Renew ..

21 seconds ago
 Saakashvili's US Lawyer to Visit Georgia - Defense ..

Saakashvili's US Lawyer to Visit Georgia - Defense Team

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.