Turkey May Start Military Operation in Northern Syria on Tuesday - Source

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Turkey and armed groups loyal to Ankara may start a military operation against the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance in Northern Syria on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Monday.

"Turkey intends to launch a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tomorrow, Tuesday, and instructed opposition groups to prepare for the operation," the source said, adding that the operation will start from several directions, namely A'zaz and Tell Abyad.