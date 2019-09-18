Turkey May Start Operation in Northeastern Syria in Two Weeks - Erdogan

Turkey will begin its operation in northeast Syria in two weeks if it fails to reach an agreement with the United States on a safe zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesda

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Turkey will begin its operation in northeast Syria in two weeks if it fails to reach an agreement with the United States on a safe zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

"Our work with the United States on a safe zone should be completed as soon as possible. If there is no result in two weeks, we will implement our plan of action in that zone," Erdogan said in Ankara.