ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Deliveries of Russia's S-400 air defense systems to Turkey may start next week, Turkish Undersecretary for Defense Industries Ismail Demir said on Thursday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on June 29 that the country was likely to receive Russia's S-400 systems in the first half of July.

"As for the S-400, there is a date that our president has announced. The first week of July has passed, the second week will start soon. You will see S-400 deliveries next week," Demir said, as quoted by the IHA news agency.

Turkey's cooperation with Russia on S-400 has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and incompatibility of S-400 and NATO's air defense systems.